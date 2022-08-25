Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.