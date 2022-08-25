Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Macy’s updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.21 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 383.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 765,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Macy’s by 140.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 573,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

