MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Down 69.7% in August

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 61,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $527,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 27.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 6,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,218. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

