Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.11. 358,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,595,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

