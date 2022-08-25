Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 259,963 shares during the period. Marinus Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.2% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 3.57% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $7.39. 831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

