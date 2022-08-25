Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director A. Lynne Puckett Buys 83 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A. Lynne Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,218.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.07 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,263.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,328.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

