Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,014. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

