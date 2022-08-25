Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Increased by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 6.2% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $53.87. 324,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

