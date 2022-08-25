Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,050. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.26. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Masimo by 386.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 221,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

