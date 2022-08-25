Mask Network 1-Day Volume Tops $14.52 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $41.64 million and $14.52 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00006615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,611.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077300 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Mask Network Coin Trading

