Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 64,862 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 82.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 734,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 331,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 527,616 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 119.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,442,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

