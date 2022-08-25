MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 125.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

