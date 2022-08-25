Mate (MATE) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Mate (MATE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Mate has traded 164.8% higher against the US dollar. Mate has a market capitalization of $2,823.05 and approximately $911.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00766968 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015997 BTC.
About Mate
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mate Coin Trading
