Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of MLP stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $194.90 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.67.
In related news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $129,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.50% of the company’s stock.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
