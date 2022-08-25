Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

Shares of MLP stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $194.90 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Maui Land & Pineapple

In related news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $129,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

