McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

