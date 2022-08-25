McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCK opened at $362.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.31 and its 200-day moving average is $316.02. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,468 shares of company stock worth $12,865,920. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.