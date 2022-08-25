MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 9,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 114,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

