Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.53-5.65 EPS.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,435. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

