Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix Stock Performance

Mega Matrix has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $13.34.

Institutional Trading of Mega Matrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Mega Matrix

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

