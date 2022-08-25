MegaCryptoPolis Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,173.00 (MEGA)

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. MegaCryptoPolis has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $11,173.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be bought for $4.70 or 0.00022446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MegaCryptoPolis Coin Profile

MegaCryptoPolis’ genesis date was September 2nd, 2016. MegaCryptoPolis’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,174 coins. MegaCryptoPolis’ official website is mcp3d.com. MegaCryptoPolis’ official Twitter account is @megacryptopolis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MegaCryptoPolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each MEGA coin is a Counterparty asset secured with the Bitcoin blockchain and will initially be redeemable for 1 million FLASH coins. FLASH coins are given free to end users and used for advertising and incentive marketing, using a private high performance blockchain. There are 900 billion FLASH coins authorized, but only 300,000 MEGA coins authorized. MEGA coins are scarce and can be used by advertisers and online marketers to purchase FLASH coins in volume for campaigns. End users will also need MEGA coins to redeem their FLASH for BTC via an in-wallet exchange, where available. FLASH is a blockchain based platform that enables users and developers to leverage this powerful technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. As easy to use as webmail, FLASH is a great way to introduce your friends to crypto-coins and to build in rewards to your web pages and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MegaCryptoPolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MegaCryptoPolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MegaCryptoPolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

