Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,158 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 1,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 268.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock worth $752,432 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.