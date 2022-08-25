Merk Investments LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Merk Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,615 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 3.9% of Merk Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Merk Investments LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 5,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

