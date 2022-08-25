Metacoin (MTC) Price Reaches $0.0702 on Major Exchanges

Metacoin (MTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and approximately $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078358 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

