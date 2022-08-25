Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $54.19 million and $1.18 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00015304 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,486,197 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.