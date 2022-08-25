Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Price Performance

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.15. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

