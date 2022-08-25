Metronome Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,182.00 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $3,182.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 90.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,383,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,239,100 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

