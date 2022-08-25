Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 1,820 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $21,093.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 365,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

