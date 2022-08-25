Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 1,820 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIOGet Rating) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $21,093.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 365,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

