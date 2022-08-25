Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. 264,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,193,216. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

