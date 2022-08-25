MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,886.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $2,886.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00009300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00229100 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001513 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00456877 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,859,227 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

