Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) Director Buys C$11,340.00 in Stock

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Rating) Director Ken Cai bought 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$11,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,995,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$719,118.

Ken Cai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minco Silver alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Ken Cai bought 46,500 shares of Minco Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$8,602.50.

Minco Silver Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of TSE MSV opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$10.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85. Minco Silver Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

Minco Silver Company Profile

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project, which includes 3 exploration permits covering an area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.