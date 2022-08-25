Mithril (MITH) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $25.42 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00216174 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 501.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

