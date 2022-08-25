Mizuho Boosts Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $8.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sabre by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sabre by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 770,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Sabre by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 315,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 127,160 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sabre by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.