Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Down 11.5%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 7,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 17,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$58.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

