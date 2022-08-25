MOBOX Hits One Day Volume of $19.30 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and approximately $19.30 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003090 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.

