Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Erika H. James Sells 6,103 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

MNTV stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $25.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

About Momentive Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Momentive Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Momentive Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

