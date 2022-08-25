Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Erika H. James Sells 6,103 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Momentive Global Stock Performance
MNTV stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $25.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MNTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.
Institutional Trading of Momentive Global
About Momentive Global
Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.