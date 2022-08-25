Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Trading Down 4.6%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.60 and last traded at $49.60. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Moncler from €67.00 ($68.37) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Moncler Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75.
Moncler Company Profile
Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moncler (MONRY)
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.