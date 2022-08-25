Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Trading Down 4.6%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.60 and last traded at $49.60. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Moncler from €67.00 ($68.37) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

