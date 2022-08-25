Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 796 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,912,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.
