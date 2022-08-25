Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,045 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 256.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. River & Mercantile LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 943,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,386,000 after buying an additional 471,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 152.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

