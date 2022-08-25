Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,895 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Equius Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,899,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,624,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.