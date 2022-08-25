Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

