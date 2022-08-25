Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 30,435 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,435,000 after buying an additional 124,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.39 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average is $119.64.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

