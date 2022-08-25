Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $259.82 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.19.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

