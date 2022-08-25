Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.