Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

