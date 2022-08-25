Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,847 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 92.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,662,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,891,000 after buying an additional 102,886 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,718 shares of company stock worth $11,154,189 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BX opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

