Monetha (MTH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $342,963.00

Monetha (MTH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $342,963.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

