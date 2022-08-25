Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 6,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

