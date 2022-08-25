Moonlight Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (MOONLIGHT)

Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Moonlight Token has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Moonlight Token has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $11,591.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonlight Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00763883 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015896 BTC.
Moonlight Token Profile
Moonlight Token’s official Twitter account is @moonlight_bsc. The Reddit community for Moonlight Token is https://reddit.com/r/Moonlight_BSC.
Buying and Selling Moonlight Token
Receive News & Updates for Moonlight Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonlight Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.