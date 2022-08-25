Morgan Stanley Cuts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $58.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 381.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 247,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after buying an additional 231,383 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $14,479,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,403,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

