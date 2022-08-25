Morgan Stanley Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $19.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.